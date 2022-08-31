Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Short Interest Update

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.85.
Insider Activity at Elastic
In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $455,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,833.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,603 shares of company stock worth $937,184 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic
Elastic Price Performance
NYSE ESTC opened at $84.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $189.84.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.
About Elastic
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elastic (ESTC)
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.