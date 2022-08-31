Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

NYSE:MAXR opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.20. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

About Maxar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Featured Stories

