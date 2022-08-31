Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 5,588 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 218% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,758 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $750,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 41,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 155,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXY opened at $67.41 on Wednesday. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 12 month low of $67.14 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.05.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

