Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Short Interest Down 8.4% in August

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,500 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 184,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Fuel Green

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Fusion Fuel Green during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 302.9% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 302.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 35.2% during the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Fusion Fuel Green alerts:

Fusion Fuel Green Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of Fusion Fuel Green stock opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. Fusion Fuel Green has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $13.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.67.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.