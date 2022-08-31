ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in ManTech International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in ManTech International by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in ManTech International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in ManTech International by 4,007.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManTech International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $95.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.04. ManTech International Co. has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $95.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ManTech International Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MANT shares. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ManTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

