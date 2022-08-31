Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Shares of FLKR stock opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $31.25.

