Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,943 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,421,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBP opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $26.35.

