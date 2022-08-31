Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 493 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canon by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after acquiring an additional 203,653 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canon by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after buying an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Canon by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 338,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Canon by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 315,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after buying an additional 59,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Canon by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 40,265 shares during the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canon alerts:

Canon Price Performance

Shares of CAJ stock opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.42. Canon Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Canon Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

(Get Rating)

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.