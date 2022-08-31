Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $455,000 Stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Lemonade by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 35,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMND. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lemonade from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Lemonade from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lemonade from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.84. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $81.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.56 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 163.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

