Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHLX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 484,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 171,002 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,129,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,810,000 after buying an additional 548,412 shares during the period.

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $14.40. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Shell Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SHLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 98.64% and a net margin of 97.11%. The company had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

Separately, Mizuho raised their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

