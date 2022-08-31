Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $462,000 Stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,115 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Genesis Energy by 46.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Genesis Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James E. Davison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,707,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,670,797.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Stock Down 4.9 %

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of GEL opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $13.48. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is presently -55.05%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.