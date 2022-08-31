Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $512.00 Price Target at Cowen

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $505.00 to $512.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LULU. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $403.68.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $307.07 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after buying an additional 87,610 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,228,875,000 after purchasing an additional 648,749 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after purchasing an additional 505,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,105,483,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,757,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $479,209,000 after purchasing an additional 124,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

