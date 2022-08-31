Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 425 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bumble were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bumble by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 24,879 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter.

BMBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bumble from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

BMBL opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -634.59 and a beta of 1.70. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $61.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $220.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.36 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

