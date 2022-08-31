Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,407 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,290 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,984 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,742 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Share Andrew L. purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 67,679 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 17,679 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $5.43.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

