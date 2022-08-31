Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,531 Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sasol were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSL. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sasol by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 240,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 170,941 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Sasol in the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Sasol in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sasol stock opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. Sasol Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SSL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

