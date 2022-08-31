Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 9,551 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 83,677 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 46,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 220,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 73,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Utz Brands by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

UTZ stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $20.41.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on UTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 15,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $307,915.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,277,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,379,684.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

