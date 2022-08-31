Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $490,000 Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,530,666.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.61. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $60.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average is $42.84.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on OneMain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

About OneMain

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

