Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 72,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

EWD opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.07. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $49.14.

