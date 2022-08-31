ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RWM. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 104.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000.

Shares of RWM opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

