Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Innospec by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $93.72 on Wednesday. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $106.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.61.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

