Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Quanex Building Products worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $593,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Quanex Building Products Trading Down 1.2 %

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.23. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $758.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $322.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 5,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $146,801.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Further Reading

