ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 34,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Down 4.7 %

NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

