Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $411,000 Stock Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 153.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,937 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,027 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUV. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $11.87.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

