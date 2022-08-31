Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 101.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,767 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SVC. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,442,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 546,406 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 193.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 59,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 39,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -1.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

