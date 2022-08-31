Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNTV. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Momentive Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 275,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Momentive Global by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Momentive Global by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 95,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Momentive Global by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.
Momentive Global Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ MNTV opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.34. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on MNTV shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Momentive Global to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.21.
Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.
