Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BRP were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BRP during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in BRP by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BRP by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BRP by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in BRP by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOOO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.15.

BRP Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. BRP Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.11.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.47. BRP had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 305.74%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.