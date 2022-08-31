LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

LTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 37.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

LTC Properties stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.97. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.91. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.28%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

