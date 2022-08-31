Critical Comparison: Compass Therapeutics (CMPX) versus Its Rivals

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) is one of 268 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Compass Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Compass Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Therapeutics N/A -$82.18 million -7.47 Compass Therapeutics Competitors $754.43 million $143.37 million 3.64

Compass Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Compass Therapeutics. Compass Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 Compass Therapeutics Competitors 656 3540 10271 150 2.68

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Compass Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Compass Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $9.86, suggesting a potential upside of 229.67%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 89.07%. Given Compass Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Compass Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Compass Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Therapeutics N/A -32.55% -29.12% Compass Therapeutics Competitors -4,257.09% -197.75% -32.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.1% of Compass Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Compass Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Compass Therapeutics beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137. Its product candidates also comprise CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.