Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Receives $71.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $69.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.51%.

Institutional Trading of Evergy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777,012 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,032,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,454,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.