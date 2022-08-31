Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NSSC. TheStreet raised Napco Security Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. B. Riley raised Napco Security Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 4.0 %

NSSC stock opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $30.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.