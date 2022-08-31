Analysts Set Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Price Target at $2.50

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMRN. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright lowered Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lowered Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

In other Amarin news, Director Olsen Per Wold bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its position in Amarin by 24.7% during the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 24,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750,000 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 5,809,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,967 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,238,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 449,424 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its position in Amarin by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,133,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Amarin by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,294,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 83,216 shares during the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19. Amarin has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The company has a market cap of $487.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.85.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Amarin had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

