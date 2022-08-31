Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives $7.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth about $29,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 54.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,141 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,131,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,205 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,508,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,796,000 after purchasing an additional 593,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth about $6,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

