Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives $17.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.35) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Danske raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stora Enso Oyj from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.00 ($16.33) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.89. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

