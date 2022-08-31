Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.00.

CBOE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

BATS:CBOE opened at $117.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.69. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

