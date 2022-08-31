Analysts Set Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Target Price at $18.08

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AERI. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.25 in a research note on Monday.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AERI stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $746.82 million, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AERI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,770,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,212,000 after purchasing an additional 416,759 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,844,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,835,000 after purchasing an additional 166,018 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,588,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 350,061 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,435,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 618,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,352,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.