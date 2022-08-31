Comparing Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) and Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE)

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) and Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Sun Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Veris Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Sun Communities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Veris Residential shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Communities and Veris Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Communities 12.33% 4.42% 2.27% Veris Residential -10.63% -2.37% -0.78%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Communities 0 1 6 0 2.86 Veris Residential 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Sun Communities and Veris Residential, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sun Communities presently has a consensus price target of $204.75, indicating a potential upside of 31.68%. Veris Residential has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.59%. Given Sun Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sun Communities is more favorable than Veris Residential.

Volatility & Risk

Sun Communities has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veris Residential has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sun Communities and Veris Residential’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Communities $2.27 billion 8.44 $392.25 million $2.73 56.96 Veris Residential $329.32 million 3.71 -$119.04 million ($0.53) -25.30

Sun Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Veris Residential. Veris Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sun Communities beats Veris Residential on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principles, a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations, and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment. For additional information on Veris Residential, Inc. and our properties available for lease, please visit http://www.verisresidential.com/.

