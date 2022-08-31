Financial Survey: Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) and ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY – Get Rating) and ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock and ROHM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock N/A N/A N/A ROHM 14.75% 8.06% 6.66%

Risk and Volatility

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ROHM has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock 0 0 0 0 N/A ROHM 0 0 0 1 4.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock and ROHM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock $28.13 billion 0.08 $1.65 billion N/A N/A ROHM $4.03 billion 1.92 $594.76 million $2.93 12.81

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has higher revenue and earnings than ROHM.

Dividends

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. ROHM pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. ROHM pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

ROHM beats Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in Russia. The company explores for oil and gas in Western Siberia, Eastern Siberia, and Timan-Pechora provinces in Russia. It also refines and produces petroleum products, including motor fuels, aromatics, liquid paraffin, roofing and insulation materials, etc., as well as diesel fuel, jet fuel, bitumen, and roofing materials. In addition, the company is involved in wholesaling, retailing, and storing petroleum products, as well as the provision of supplementary services at the gas stations. Further, it engages in the processing and marketing of oil and gas and other related activities. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Surgut, Russia.

About ROHM

ROHM Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. It operates through three segments: ICs, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. The company provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, motor/actuator drivers, interfaces, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers. It also offers discrete semiconductor products include MOSFETs, bipolar transistors, and diodes; power devices, including power transistors and diodes, SiC power devices, IGBT, and IPM; passive devices, such as resistors, and conductive polymer and tantalum capacitors; modules, including wireless communication modules, wireless charger modules, and print heads; and opto devices comprising LEDs, LED displays, laser diodes, and optical sensors. In addition, the company provides commercial products, such as chipsets; and foundry services, including thin-film piezoelectric MEMS, wafers, and WL-CSP. Further, it offers light-emitting diodes; and power and optical modules. The company's products are used in industry, automotive, consumer electronics, and consumer electronics applications. ROHM Co., Ltd. has strategic partnerships with Geely Automobile Group Co., Ltd. to develop advanced technologies in the automotive field; and Delta Electronics, Inc. to develop and produce gallium nitride power devices. The company was formerly known as Toyo Electronics Industry Corporation and changed its name to ROHM Co., Ltd. in 1981. ROHM Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1940 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

