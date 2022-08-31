Analysts Set Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Target Price at $11.00

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic Stock Down 0.2 %

SPCE stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.71. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55.

Institutional Trading of Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 9,801.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,491,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,539,000 after buying an additional 5,773,466 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after buying an additional 1,199,760 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,602,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,637,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,709,000 after buying an additional 611,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.