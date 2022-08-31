Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Receives $20.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE KRP opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 189.66%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

