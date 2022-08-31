easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $657.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESYJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded easyJet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on easyJet from GBX 855 ($10.33) to GBX 805 ($9.73) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on easyJet from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on easyJet from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 490 ($5.92) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 560 ($6.77) in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $4.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16. easyJet has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $11.85.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.