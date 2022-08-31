Analysts Set WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) PT at C$183.70

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$184.20.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ATB Capital upped their target price on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WSP Global from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. CIBC increased their price target on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

WSP Global Stock Performance

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$155.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$150.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$151.86. WSP Global has a one year low of C$130.65 and a one year high of C$187.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.32 billion and a PE ratio of 40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About WSP Global

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.12 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 6.7499999 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

