Short Interest in Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Declines By 8.3%

Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Shares of KEGX stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. Key Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $5.99.

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

