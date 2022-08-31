Short Interest in Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Declines By 8.3%

Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.
Key Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of KEGX stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. Key Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $5.99.
Key Energy Services Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Key Energy Services (KEGX)
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Receive News & Ratings for Key Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.