Contrasting ForgeRock (FORG) and Its Competitors

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) is one of 411 publicly-traded companies in the "Prepackaged software" industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare ForgeRock to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ForgeRock and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ForgeRock $176.93 million -$47.77 million -16.70 ForgeRock Competitors $1.83 billion $286.66 million 30.68

ForgeRock’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ForgeRock. ForgeRock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ForgeRock -35.37% -17.73% -12.32% ForgeRock Competitors -78.79% -84.24% -7.69%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares ForgeRock and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ForgeRock and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ForgeRock 0 3 8 0 2.73 ForgeRock Competitors 1637 11295 24257 529 2.63

ForgeRock currently has a consensus target price of $23.89, suggesting a potential upside of 36.20%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 39.55%. Given ForgeRock’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ForgeRock has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.6% of ForgeRock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 46.1% of ForgeRock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ForgeRock rivals beat ForgeRock on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management. The company also provides access management products, such as passwordless, usernameless, and multi-factor authentication; single sign-on; contextual and adaptive risk-based access; fine-grained authorization; API and microservices security; and secure impersonation and data sharing. In addition, it offers identity governance products, including access requests that allow users to request access to systems or applications through integration with help desk or service ticketing systems; access reviews and certifications; segregation of duties; role and entitlement management; policy management; identity workflows, which enable enterprises to connect their business processes with identity events; and reporting and analytics. Further, the company provides autonomous identity products that comprise predictive confidence scores for access; overprovisioned access detection and access revocation recommendations; outlier detection; identity automation recommendations; role mining and recommendations; joiner, mover, and leaver access automation; and automated approvals and certifications. ForgeRock, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

