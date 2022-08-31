Short Interest in Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Rises By 10.6%

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the July 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Komatsu alerts:

Komatsu Price Performance

Shares of Komatsu stock opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. Komatsu has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.83.

About Komatsu

Komatsu ( OTCMKTS:KMTUY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Komatsu had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Komatsu will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.