Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Short Interest Up 9.1% in August

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,400 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the July 31st total of 196,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 214.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRYAF opened at $107.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.77. Kerry Group has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $149.15.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

