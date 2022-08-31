L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Short Interest Down 9.5% in August

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,800 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the July 31st total of 290,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 175.2 days.

L’Occitane International Price Performance

Shares of LCCTF opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. L’Occitane International has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

L’Occitane International Company Profile

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails various natural and organic ingredient-based cosmetics and well-being products. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare, haircare, body and bath, makeup, floral water, beauty oils, and other products.

