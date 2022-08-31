Kidpik (PIK) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) is one of 50 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Kidpik to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kidpik and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kidpik $21.83 million -$5.95 million -2.09 Kidpik Competitors $15.37 billion $804.73 million -1.94

Kidpik’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kidpik. Kidpik is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidpik -33.94% -62.91% -35.98% Kidpik Competitors -12.26% 316.43% -7.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Kidpik and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kidpik and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kidpik Competitors 167 1016 3299 46 2.71

As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 55.13%. Given Kidpik’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kidpik has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Kidpik shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kidpik rivals beat Kidpik on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Kidpik Company Profile

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

