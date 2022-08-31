Brokerages Set Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) PT at $21.00

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APLE. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 0.7 %

APLE stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple Hospitality REIT Increases Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $81,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 493,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,993,037.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,313 shares of company stock worth $117,464. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 309.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

