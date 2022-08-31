Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Receives $3.96 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.96.

Several brokerages have commented on RIGL. Citigroup upped their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $238.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24.

Insider Transactions at Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,391,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,945,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,421,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,132,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 104,096 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 4,921,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 61,287 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,409,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 77,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,984,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

See Also

