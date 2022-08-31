Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives $26.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.83.

SFM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $1,803,707.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $296,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $32,592.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,991,848.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,745 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 17,622 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,328,000 after acquiring an additional 123,673 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

